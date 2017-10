LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First Bank said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit more than doubled year-on-year to 54.1 billion naira ($336 mln), from 24.1 billion in the same period last year, lifting its shares up almost one percent.

Gross earnings rose 26 percent during the period to 182.3 billion naira, compared with 145.1 billion naira of the same period in 2011.