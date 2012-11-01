FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's First Bank says 9-month profit rises 48 pct
November 1, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria's First Bank says 9-month profit rises 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First Bank said on Thursday its pretax profit for the nine months to September grew 48 percent to 75.7 billion naira ($482 mln), compared with 51 billion naira in the same priod of last year.

The bank said its revenue hit 267.7 billion naira during the period, compared to 225 billion naira in the same period of 2011. First Bank shares were up 0.25 percent at 16.30 naira per share at 1435 GMT. ($1 = 157.06 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)

