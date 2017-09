LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First Bank Holding Company said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit fell 12 percent to 48.25 billion naira ($298.21 million), compared with 54.81 billion naira recorded in the same period last year.

Gross earnings however, climbed to 164.85 billion naira from 150.73 billion naira last year. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)