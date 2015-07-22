Flour Mills of Nigeria full-year profit falls 6 pct

LAGOS, July 22 (Reuters) - Flour Mills of Nigeria said its full-year pretax profit dropped 6 percent to 7.72 billion Nigerian naira ($38.80 million) from 8.22 billion naira the previous year.

Gross earnings fell to 308.75 billion naira in the year to March 31 compared with 325.79 billion naira in the year, the company said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, without giving reason for the drop in earnings. ($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Louise Heavens)