Exxon Qua force majeure to delay cargoes at least 4 days-traders

February 8, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

LONDON/ABUJA Feb 8 (Reuters) - The force majeure on Exxon Mobil’s Qua Iboe grade in Nigeria will cause delays of four to eight days on affected cargoes, traders said on Friday.

Exxon said on Thursday exports of Qua Iboe crude oil were under force majeure due to pipeline repair work, but the oil major was continuing to produce the benchmark from fields not affected by the outage, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Qua Iboe is Nigeria’s largest crude oil stream with exports, before this announcement, expected to be around 400,000 barrels per day in February, according to shipping schedules.

