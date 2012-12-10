FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Exxon lifts Nigerian Qua Iboe force majeure - traders
December 10, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exxon lifts Nigerian Qua Iboe force majeure - traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/ABUJA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil lifted its force majeure on its Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil grade, the oil major said on Monday, slightly easing concerns about supply from Africa’s biggest oil exporter.

“Mobil Producing Nigeria, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC)/MPN Joint Venture confirms that it has lifted the force majeure it declared on November 20, 2012,” it said in a statement.

Traders said the oil major lifted the force majeure last week.

The move by ExxonMobil follows that of Shell which lifted the last of its three force majeures in late November.

Only Eni’s Brass River stream remains under a force majeure, according to traders.

The force majeures were imposed due to flooding and theft in the region and have led to a decline in exports.

Nigeria is among the world’s top 10 crude oil exporters and usually ships around 2 million bpd, but a major fire caused by oil theft, Exxon’s spill and flooding severely hit output in October and November, and caused lengthy delays to loading programmes.

