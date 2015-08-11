Ford to start Nigeria truck assembly in the fourth quarter

LAGOS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Company will start assembling its best-selling Ford Ranger pickup truck in Nigeria by the fourth quarter, as it expands in the Middle East and Africa, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian assembly plant, in partnership with Ford dealer Coscharis Motors Limited, is the first outside South Africa, where Ford produces the Ranger for 148 markets.

Assembly will begin in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital, the car maker said in a statement. (Editing by Louise Heavens)