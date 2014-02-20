FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's forex, bond, money markets stop trading after cbank governor's suspension
February 20, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's forex, bond, money markets stop trading after cbank governor's suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s forex, bond and money markets have all stopped trading because of uncertainty and volatility created by the central bank governor’s suspension, several dealers told Reuters on Thursday.

“The market is frozen right now because no one wants to take position and the fact that the market was already short,” said one dealer.

Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan suspended Lamido Sanusi, an increasingly outspoken critic of the government’s record on tackling rampant corruption, earlier on Thursday.

