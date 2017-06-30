LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent
from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
The reserves showed a 14.8 percent rise from a year ago,
when they stood at $26.34 billion. Nigeria's dollar reserves
have risen slightly this year thanks to the rise in global oil
prices.
The OPEC member country has added $4.2 billion to its
reserves since the beginning of the year. Foreign reserves stood
at $26.09 billion at the beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)