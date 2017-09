LAGOS, April 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian forex reserves fell 1 percent month-on-month to $29.5 billion by April 28, from $29.8 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves of Africa’s biggest economy were down 22.6 percent year-on-year when they stood at $38.14 billion. Nigeria’s central bank has used its forex reserves to support the local currency in the wake of falling global oil prices. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)