Banking executive arrested as Nigeria's anti-corruption sweep broadens
April 28, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Banking executive arrested as Nigeria's anti-corruption sweep broadens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) - The managing director of Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank PLC is being held in custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the agency said on Thursday.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said Nnamdi Okonkwo was being held as part of an investigation into financial transactions made last year in the closing months of the administration led by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Fidelity Bank PLC confirmed that the matter was being investigated by the EFCC and said the transactions were “duly reported as required by the regulators”. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)

