UPDATE 1-Banking executive held in Nigerian anti-corruption sweep

(Adds quotes and details)

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) - A Nigerian bank executive has been detained by the country’s financial crimes agency as part of an investigation into transactions made in the run-up to presidential elections last year, the agency said on Thursday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director and chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank PLC, was taken into custody two days ago.

“The commission is doing an investigation that has been going on for some time concerning transactions, especially in the closing months of the last administration. This is part of that investigation,” EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said, without giving further details.

Okonkwo could not immediately be reached for a comment. Fidelity Bank said “the transactions were duly reported as required by the regulators” and it was cooperating with authorities.

President Muhammadu Buhari took office last May after winning an election on a campaign promise to crack down on corruption, and the EFCC has made a number of high-profile arrests since. (Editing by Andrew Roche)