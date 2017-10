LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserve fell 1.4 percent month-on-month to $36.40 billion at July 25, from $36.93 billion a month before, hit by falling oil prices and strong dollar demand, latest figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

Foreign reserves for Africa’s top energy exporter stood at $36.71 billion at the end of June, higher from $33.45 billion a year before. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)