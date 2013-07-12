FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria fx reserves down to $47.11 bln by July 11 - cbank
July 12, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

Nigeria fx reserves down to $47.11 bln by July 11 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell 2.78 percent month-on-month to $47.11 billion by July 11, central bank data showed on Friday.

Reserves at Africa’s second biggest economy stood at $48.46 billion on June 11. They have risen about 30 percent year-on-year this month, from $36.47 billion in the same period last year.

Currency dealers say Nigeria’s reserves declined over the past month because the central bank sold hard currency at its forex auctions and directly to lenders in the interbank market to prop up the naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Ron Askew)

