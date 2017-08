ABUJA, May 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria sees "slow movement" towards economic recovery, a spokesman for the presidency said on Tuesday.

He was referring to data showing that Africa's biggest economy shrank by 0.52 percent in the first quarter year-on-year, having contracted 0.67 percent in the same quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Feix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)