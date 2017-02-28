UPDATE 2-Nigeria seeks return to strong growth with sweeping reform plan
* Cbank aims to have "market-determined exchange rate regime" (Rewrites throughout)
LAGOS Feb 28 Nigeria's gross domestic product contracted by 1.5 percent in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday
Africa's largest economy slid into recession for the first time in 25 years in the second quarter of 2016 as a slump in crude prices hammered the OPEC member's public finances. Crude sales make up two-thirds of government revenue.
Fourth quarter output shrank by 1.3 percent, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Ulf Laessing)
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a near five-year high in January as rising oil prices helped to push up the import bill, pointing to slower economic growth in the first quarter and posing a challenge for the Trump administration.
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's worst-ever recession intensified unexpectedly in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, frustrating hopes for signs of a recovery and stepping up pressure on President Michel Temer and the central bank to do more to promote growth.