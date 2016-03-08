FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-RPT-Nigeria's economic growth slows to 2.11 pct in Q4 2015
March 8, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-RPT-Nigeria's economic growth slows to 2.11 pct in Q4 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q4 2014 GDP figure in first paragraph)

LAGOS, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s economic growth slowed to 2.11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from 5.94 percent a year earlier as a result of lower oil prices, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

The NBS said oil production was 2.16 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of the year, slightly lower than 2.17 million barrels recorded in the third quarter. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
