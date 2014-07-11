FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria GDP rebasing cuts 2013 growth to 5.49 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria GDP rebasing cuts 2013 growth to 5.49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s actual GDP growth rate for 2013 has been revised down to 5.49 percent, from 7.41 pct previously estimated during a rebasing exercise, the statistics office said on Friday.

In a surprise data release, the office also said GDP growth for 2012 had been revised down to 4.21 percent, from a previous estimate of 6.5 percent.

Nigeria overtook South Africa as Africa’s largest economy in April, after a rebasing calculation almost doubled its gross domestic product to more than $500 billion. (Reporting by Tim Cocks and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.