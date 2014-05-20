FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria asks U.N. al Qaeda committee to blacklist Boko Haram
May 20, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria asks U.N. al Qaeda committee to blacklist Boko Haram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, May 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria has formally asked the U.N. Security Council al Qaeda sanctions committee to blacklist the Islamist militant group Boko Haram after the kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls, a U.N. diplomat said on Tuesday.

If there are no objections from the 15-member council committee, which operates by consensus, Boko Haram will be sanctioned at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Louis Charbonneau and James Dalgleish)

