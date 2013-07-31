FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK Nigeria says H1 pretax profit up 8.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 31, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

GSK Nigeria says H1 pretax profit up 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 2.09 billion naira ($13 mln), up 8.3 percent from 1.93 billion naira a year ago.

Turnover at the local unit of Britian’s biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) grew to 13.99 billion naira during the six months to June 30 as against 12.84 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Last week, GSK dropped a scheme to increase its stake in the Nigerian unit to 75 percent following opposition from minority shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.