GSK Nigeria says H1 pretax profit up 8.3 pct

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 2.09 billion naira ($13 mln), up 8.3 percent from 1.93 billion naira a year ago.

Turnover at the local unit of Britian’s biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) grew to 13.99 billion naira during the six months to June 30 as against 12.84 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Last week, GSK dropped a scheme to increase its stake in the Nigerian unit to 75 percent following opposition from minority shareholders.