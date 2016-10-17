FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nigeria to launch development bank by January - finmin
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

Nigeria to launch development bank by January - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to launch a development bank by January to support smaller-scale businesses, the finance minister said on Monday, as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has secured commitment from the World Bank for $1.3 billion in seed money, Kemi Adeosun said in a statement.

The African Development Bank's president said last month it was investing $500 million in the DBN, and that it could be in place by November.

"It is going to provide money for (small and medium-sized enterprises) and for Nigeria that is really important because 50 percent of our GDP is made up of small companies," Adeosun said in a statement.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has slid into recession for the first time in 25 years as low oil prices have slashed government revenues and weakened the naira currency.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet

