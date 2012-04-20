FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon arm owes Nigeria $95 mln in subsidy payments-parliament
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

Exxon arm owes Nigeria $95 mln in subsidy payments-parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency should recover 14.93 billion naira ($95.04 million) in fuel subsidy payments received by Exxon Mobil’s Nigerian downstream subsidiary, a parliamentary investigation this week said.

“These companies deliberately refused to appear because they had something to hide,” the national assembly’s report on corruption in the fuel subsidy scheme said, listing 18 local petrol marketers including Mobil Oil Nigeria.

The report listed the amount Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency should recover from each firm.

Mobil Oil public affairs manager Akin Fatunke told Reuters to firm was never officially invited to the parliamentary hearing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.