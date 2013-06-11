FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's GT Bank sees Q3 profit at 20.7 bln naira

LAGOS, June 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank said on Tuesday it expected its pretax profit for the third quarter to hit 20.7 billion naira ($129 mln), compared with 21.9 billion naira in the same period last year.

The lender said gross earnings will be 41.25 billion naira in the three-months to September 2013, down 42 percent from 70.52 billion naira in the same period a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

GT Bank did not gives reasons for the falls earnings and profit. ($1 = 159.95 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

