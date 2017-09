LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to acquire a 70 percent stake in Kenya’s Fina Bank Limited for $100 million.

Fina Bank has total assets of $338 million with operations in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, a GT Bank statement said, adding that its agreement to acquire the Kenyan bank is subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)