Nigeria GT Bank says 9-mth pre-tax profit up 48 pct
October 18, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria GT Bank says 9-mth pre-tax profit up 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank said on Thursday its pre-tax profit jumped 48 percent to 75.58 billion naira ($479.78 million) in the nine months to September, compared with 50.98 billion naira in the same period last year.

The bank said its gross earnings rose to 154.64 billion naira from 126.89 billion naira last year. The bank’s stock was trading at 20.20 naira on the local bourse at 1320 GMT, down 0.25 percent over the previous day’s closed. ($1 = 157.53 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

