UPDATE 1-Nigeria's GT Bank targets loan growth, expansion

LAGOS, March 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) expects loan growth to top 16 percent in 2012, with return on equity of between 23 and 25 percent, while it starts expansion to French- speaking west Africa next month, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The lender grew its loan book last year by 20.6 percent to 715.84 billion naira ($4.5 billion), Segun Agbaje told an investors’ conference call, pushing up profit before tax 35 percent to 65.6 billion naira.

He said the lender had completed its English-speaking west African expansion, with subsidiaries in Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone and will drive its expansion into Francophone west Africa through a combination of acquisition and organic growth.

“Ivory coast will open next month and it was a green field project. Over the next five to seven years we would look to expand into a number of other African countries,” Agbaje said, adding there were 10 to 12 such countries it was targeting which were growing at 7 percent and had a decent population size.

He said the lender will set up between five and seven new branches in Nigeria this year to add to its existing 177-strong branch network in Africa’s second biggest economy. ($1 = 157.65 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)