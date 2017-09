LAGOS, March 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) expects pretax profit of 125 billion naira this year, a 3.6 percent increase from 120.7 billion naira last year, it said on Wednesday.

The bank said 2014 pretax profit stood at 116.4 billion naira. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)