Nigeria's GT Bank seeks redemption on $500 mln Eurobond
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 5, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's GT Bank seeks redemption on $500 mln Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) launched a tender offer on Friday to repay a $500-million Eurobond early, a move to deploy its available dollar liquidity ahead of the debt’s maturity.

The bank said the notes, priced to yield 7.5 percent, were due to mature in May 2016 and that the tender was voluntary. It said in a tender notice the bank would maintain cash to repay any outstanding debt not tendered.

The naira’s exchange rate has dropped 35 percent below its official level on the black market, weighed down by sinking oil prices and speculation that Africa’s biggest economy will have to formally devalue.

The results of the tender offer will be announced on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

