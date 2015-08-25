FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's GT Bank considers issuing new Eurobond
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's GT Bank considers issuing new Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guarant Trust Bank (GT Bank) will redeem its existing Eurobond at maturity and consider issuing a fresh one, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We probably will redeem everything, but we might raise fresh bond ... subject to pricing, prevailing environment,” Segun Agbaje told an investor conference call.

Agbaje said he expected Nigeria to devalue its currency again by another 10 percent owing to the persistent decline in crude oil prices which have spooked foreign investors and prompted them to exit naira-denominated assets. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)

