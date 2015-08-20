FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian Guaranty Trust bank's H1 pretax profit up 18 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian Guaranty Trust bank's H1 pretax profit up 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) reported an 18.2 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 63.11 billion naira ($317 million), compared with the same period last year.

Gross earnings also climbed to 152.99 billion naira in the six months to end-June from 132.98 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Interest income increased to 113.88 billion naira from 99.71 billion naira last year, the bank said.

$1 = 199.0000 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.