Nigeria's GTbank 2012 pre-tax profit jumps 66 pct

LAGOS, April 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank said its full-year pre-tax profit rose by two thirds to hit 103.03 billion naira ($649.72 million), compared with 62.08 billion naira posted the previous year.

Gross earnings also rose 22 percent to 221.94 billion naira from 182.41 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

GTbank said it will payout 38.26 billion naira in dividends to shareholders, higher than the 25.02 billion it paid out the previous year.

Earlier in the day, its share had risen 5.17 percent to close at 27.45 naira on the local bourse in expectation of strong results. ($1 = 158.57 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)