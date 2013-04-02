FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's GTbank 2012 pre-tax profit jumps 66 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 2, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's GTbank 2012 pre-tax profit jumps 66 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank said its full-year pre-tax profit rose by two thirds to hit 103.03 billion naira ($649.72 million), compared with 62.08 billion naira posted the previous year.

Gross earnings also rose 22 percent to 221.94 billion naira from 182.41 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

GTbank said it will payout 38.26 billion naira in dividends to shareholders, higher than the 25.02 billion it paid out the previous year.

Earlier in the day, its share had risen 5.17 percent to close at 27.45 naira on the local bourse in expectation of strong results. ($1 = 158.57 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.