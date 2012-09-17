FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinness Nigeria full-year pre-tax profit down 19.5 pct
September 17, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Guinness Nigeria full-year pre-tax profit down 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guinness, a unit of Diageo, said on Monday its full-year pre-tax profit to June dropped by 19.48 percent to 21.07 billion naira ($133.48 mln), from 26.17 billion naira the previous year.

Sweetening the bad news, it also said shareholders will get a dividend of 8.0 naira per share or one bonus share for every 33 held by shareholders.

Gross earnings however rose to 126.28 billion naira, compared with 123.66 billion naira in the same period of last year, Guinness said in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Guinness shares were flat at 260.18 naira on the local bourse on Monday. ($1 = 157.85 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

