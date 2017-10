LAGOS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guinness, a unit of Diageo, said on Monday its first-half pre-tax profit to December 2012 declined by 15.71 percent to 9.44 billion naira ($60.03 million), compared with 11.20 billion naira a year ago, the company said.

Guinness gross earnings however, rose to 65.68 billion naira from 62.08 billion, the same period a year ago.