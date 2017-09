LAGOS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria, a unit of Diageo, said on Tuesday its first quarter pre-tax profit to Sept. 30 fell by 29.81 percent to 1.86 billion naira ($11.7 million), from 2.65 billion naira a year ago.

Guinness Nigeria’s gross earnings declined to 22.41 billion naira, compared with 23.69 billion the same period a year ago.