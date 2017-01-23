FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinness Nigeria to seek approval for 40 bln naira share sale
January 23, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 7 months ago

Guinness Nigeria to seek approval for 40 bln naira share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria plans to seek shareholder approval to raise 40 billion naira ($127.19 million) via a rights issue on Tuesday to boost its balance sheet, the company said.

The company, a unit of Diageo posted a loss of 2.21 billion naira in the first quarter compared with 517.6 million naira a year ago.

Guinness said it expected the share sale will give it financial and operational flexibility. The issue is subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 314.5000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Louise Heavens)

