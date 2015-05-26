FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian oil union shuts down Halliburton operation over job cuts
May 26, 2015

Nigerian oil union shuts down Halliburton operation over job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main oil union has shut down the local operations of U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. in protest against job cuts, the trade body said on Tuesday.

Tokunbo Korodo, Lagos chairman for the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), told Reuters the group halted operations on Monday saying it was opposed to Halliburton’s decision to sack 46 local staff members.

The union accused Halliburton of not following due process.

Halliburton, which offers drilling services to Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron in Africa’s top oil producer, was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
