LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s unit of Heineken said on Wednesday its half year to June pre-tax profit rose marginally to 28.53 billion naira ($177.56 million), compared with 28.17 billion naira a year ago.

The brewer’s total revenue rose 23.86 percent to 136.50 billion naira, from 110.20 billion naira the same period last year. ($1 = 160.68 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing Joe Brock)