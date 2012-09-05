FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil tanker freed after hijack in Nigeria waters
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 5, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Oil tanker freed after hijack in Nigeria waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian navel ships freed an oil tanker on Wednesday that had been hijacked in the waters near its biggest city Lagos the day before, a navy spokesman said.

Pirates hijacked the tanker and its crew, on Tuesday night, around 14 nautical miles from the entrance to Lagos port.

“We were able to set them free today. They are on their way back to Lagos now,” navy spokesman for Lagos Lieutenant Commander Jerry Osomara said by telephone, adding that the operation had involved two navel ships and a helicopter. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.