African tower group IHS raises $522 mln to fund growth

LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - African phone tower company IHS said on Wednesday it had raised $522 million in debt and equity from international investors to expand its mobile infrastructure business.

IHS raised $280 million in debt from the World Bank’s private sector arm, International Finance Corp, and $242 million in equity from new and existing shareholders, including an Asian Sovereign wealth fund, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will utilise the proceeds to finance the construction of more than 1,000 towers in Nigeria, Côte d‘Ivoire and Cameroon, to invest in solar and energy efficiency solutions and to fund further expand into new markets.

Investors in IHS include South Africa’s Investec Asset Management, private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners, Dutch Development Bank, Wendel and Nigerian banks such as Skye Bank . (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)