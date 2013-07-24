FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African tower group IHS raises $522 mln to fund growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 24, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

African tower group IHS raises $522 mln to fund growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - African phone tower company IHS said on Wednesday it had raised $522 million in debt and equity from international investors to expand its mobile infrastructure business.

IHS raised $280 million in debt from the World Bank’s private sector arm, International Finance Corp, and $242 million in equity from new and existing shareholders, including an Asian Sovereign wealth fund, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will utilise the proceeds to finance the construction of more than 1,000 towers in Nigeria, Côte d‘Ivoire and Cameroon, to invest in solar and energy efficiency solutions and to fund further expand into new markets.

Investors in IHS include South Africa’s Investec Asset Management, private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners, Dutch Development Bank, Wendel and Nigerian banks such as Skye Bank . (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.