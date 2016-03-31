IMF cuts Nigeria growth forecast again amid oil slump

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it has again cut its growth forecast for Nigeria as the oil exporter faces “substantial challenges” from low crude prices.

In its annual review of Nigeria’s economic situation, the IMF said that gross domestic product growth would slow to 2.3 percent in 2016 from an estimated 2.7 percent in 2015. In February, when IMF officials visited the country, the Fund had forecast 3.2 percent growth for Nigeria in 2016.

“Key risks to the outlook include lower oil prices, shortfalls in non-oil revenues, a further deterioration in finances of state and local Governments, deepening disruptions in private sector activity due to constraints on access to foreign exchange, and resurgence in security concerns,” the IMF said, adding that Nigeria’s general government deficit would grow further after doubling to 3.7 percent of GDP in 2015. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Alistair Bell)