FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF chief says not in Nigeria to negotiate loan, calls for wider revenue base
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

IMF chief says not in Nigeria to negotiate loan, calls for wider revenue base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she was not in Nigeria to negotiate a loan and urged Africa’s biggest economy to diversify its revenue to try and get out of an economic crisis fuelled by the fall in oil prices.

Lagarde was speaking at the presidential villa in the capital Abuja moments after holding talks with President Muhammadu Buhari. She backed Buhari’s fight against corruption terming it “very important” and said the president’s reform push could have a positive impact in the region. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.