Lagarde tells Nigerian lawmakers IMF does not support FX restrictions
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Lagarde tells Nigerian lawmakers IMF does not support FX restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde told Nigerian lawmakers on Wednesday the Fund does not support foreign exchange restrictions and that any such measures should be temporary.

She made the comments during an address to senior Nigerian parliamentarians during a four-day visit to Africa’s most populous nation, whose economy -- the continent’s biggest -- has been hit by the sharp drop in oil prices. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
