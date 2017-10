ABUJA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s consumer inflation eased slightly to 12.8 percent year-on-year in July, from 12.9 percent year-on-year in June, statistics showed on Friday, surprising many analysts who had expected inflation to rise.

Food inflation, the largest contributor to the headline index, rose slightly to 12.1 percent year-on-year in July, compared with 12.0 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a report. (Reporting by Joe Brock. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)