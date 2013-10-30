FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian cbank lowers inflation target to 6-9 percent
October 30, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Nigerian cbank lowers inflation target to 6-9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank wants inflation in a range between 6-9 percent, its governor Lamido Sanusi told Reuters on Wednesday, lowering the regulator’s previous target of keeping in single-digits.

Inflation in Africa’s top oil exporter fell to a fresh five-year low of 8 percent in September and Sanusi said he expects it to finish the year below that level.

Sanusi added that despite lower prices he did not think there was likely to be an interest rate cut in the near future.

