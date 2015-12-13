UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation edges up to 9.4 pct in November

(Adds context)

LAGOS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s consumer inflation was at 9.4 percent year-on-year in November, up 0.1 percentage point from October, and staying above the upper limit of central bank’s target, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday.

Food inflation rose to 10.3 percent year-on-year in November versus 10.1 percent in October.

In October, the rate of inflation slowed for the first time since November last year. The NBS attributed the renewed rise in part to fuel shortages.

“The index was driven in part by higher prices within the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages division as well as increases in the Transportation division as a result of shortages in Premium Motor Sprit (PMS), coupled with the knock-on effect impacting transportation of people and goods across the country,” the statement said.