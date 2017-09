ABUJA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s consumer price inflation stood at 9.6 percent year-on-year in December, up 0.2 percentage points from November, and still above the central bank’s target upper limit of nine percent, the national bureau of statistics said on Sunday.

Food price inflation accelerated to 10.6 percent year-on-year in December from 10.3 percent in November. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)