FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation rises to 17.9 percent in September
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation rises to 17.9 percent in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

LAGOS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria accelerated in September to 17.9 percent, a more than 11-year high and the eighth monthly rise in a row, highlighting the economic crisis in Africa's most populous nation.

The rise from 17.4 percent in August reflected higher prices for electricity, kerosene, transport and food, a separate index for which rose to 16.6 percent from August's 16.4 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

"During the month, the highest increases were seen in clothing materials, shoes, books and stationeries," the NBS said in a statement.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest energy producer, has seen its economy slide into recession for the first time in 25 years, largely due to the impact of low oil prices. Crude oil sales account for 70 percent of government revenue.

These problems have been exacerbated by a spate of militant attacks this year that have cut oil output and a dollar shortage on the currency markets that has frustrated businesses struggling to import raw materials for production.

On Friday the central bank auctioned a two-month dollar forwards to clear a backlog of demand from airlines, manufacturers and other companies, traders said.

The NBS has revised its forecast for year-end inflation, estimating the index will end at between 17.1 percent and 18 percent, up from 9 percent at the start of the year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.