FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation rises to 18.3 percent in October
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation rises to 18.3 percent in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria accelerated in October to 18.3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, its highest in more than 11 years and the ninth straight monthly rise, in another sign of the crisis in Africa's biggest economy.

The rise from 17.9 percent in September reflected higher prices for electricity, clothing and food, a separate index for which rose to 17.1 percent from September's 16.6 percent, the statistics office said.

"During the month, the highest increases were seen in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels," the statistics bureau said in a statement.

Nigeria, an OPEC member and Africa's most populous nation, has seen its economy fall into recession for the first time in 25 years, largely because oil prices have fallen. Crude oil sales account for two-thirds of government revenue.

In addition, a series of militant attacks since January have cut oil output and a dollar shortage has frustrated businesses that have struggled to import raw materials for production.

In October, the statistics office revised its forecast for year-end inflation, estimating that the index would end at 17.1 percent to 18 percent, up from its forecast of 9 percent at the start of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.