FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
UPDATE 1-Nigerian annual inflation slows in June, but still above 16 percent
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 8:51 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Nigerian annual inflation slows in June, but still above 16 percent

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LAGOS, July 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria eased for a fifth straight month in June, slowing to 16.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 19.91 percent, up from 19.27 percent in May, indicating continued pressure on food prices, the NBS said in a report.

Annual inflation slowed in May to 16.25 percent. It recorded its first recent slowing in February.

Nigeria is in its second year of recession and is contending with a currency crisis and dollar shortages brought on by low oil prices, which is the OPEC member's mainstay. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.