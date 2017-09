LAGOS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s consumer inflation was at 9.4 percent year-on-year in November, up 0.1 percentage point from October, and staying above the central bank’s target upper limit, the national bureau of statistics said on Sunday.

Food inflation rose to 10.3 percent year-on-year in November versus 10.1 percent in October. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)